MSU Tennis power past 22nd-ranked St. Mary’s, 7-2

The 23rd-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team capitalized off its early momentum of taking three doubles matches to a 7-2 win over 22nd-ranked St. Mary's on Saturday at Rohrbach Stadium in San Antonio.
The Mustangs improve to 3-1 on the young season, taking down their first NCAA DII opponent of the year.
In doubles, MSU's tandem of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig secured a huge upset, knocking off St. Mary's third-ranked team of Jeremiah Gonzalez and Bojan Popovic, 8-3 at the No. 1 line to get things started. The duo of Alex Martinez Roca and Angel Palacios upended the Rattler's 25th-ranked pair of Saisaurav Konakanchi and James Weatherhead, 8-4, at No. 3 before the pair of VasudevVijayaraman and Denney Norrie extended the MSU lead to 3-o with an 8-6 win over Jose Antelo and Brendan Brown at No. 2.
Midwestern State rode the momentum from doubles to first set wins on five-of-six singles courts. Freshman Nolan McCaig extended the lead to 4-0 for the Mustangs with a straight-sets win over Felix Hollaway, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 5 spot before sophomore Angel Palacios clinched MSU's 16th-consecutive victory over the Rattlers, downing Alex Gee, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4. Junior Dillon Pineda picked up his first singles win of the spring, ousting Popovic, 6-4, 7-5 at the No. 2 line. Freshman Alex Martinez Roca improved to 4-0 on the year, dropping Weatherhead, 6-2, 0-6, 6-0 at No. 6.
The Rattlers got on the board, claiming the final two singles matches. Sophomore Joshua Sundaram and senior Vasudev Vijayaraman were each tripped up in tightly contested three-set matches.
Seven different players scored at least five points as MSU Texas dominated a feisty Western New Mexico team, 80-45, on Senior Day at Drag's Court. The game was never in doubt as MSU led for over 38 minutes in the contest. Of the 14 players that saw action for the Maroon and Gold, 12 recorded at least one made field goal and seven different players scored at least five points. Leading by 12 at the half, MSU blew the game open in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 45...
