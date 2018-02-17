Balanced offensive attack from MSU Women leads to rout of WNMU

Seven different players scored at least five points as MSU Texas dominated a feisty Western New Mexico team, 80-45, on Senior Day at Drag's Court.
The game was never in doubt as MSU led for over 38 minutes in the contest. Of the 14 players that saw action for the Maroon and Gold, 12 recorded at least one made field goal and seven different players scored at least five points.
Leading by 12 at the half, MSU blew the game open in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 45-22 after the intermission. Midwestern State shot 58.1 percent in the second half while holding WNMU to only 27.6 percent.
Sophomore forward Liz Cathcart scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half and finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor. Freshman center Hannah Reynolds added 12 while seniors Kristin Rydell, Micheline Mercelita and Avery Queen had nine, eight and eight, respectively.
Takiya Lopez led Western New Mexico with 12 points while Myla Woods-Brown and Ciara Fields added 11 and 10, respectively. That trio finished with 33 of the Mustangs' 45 points.
The 23rd-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team capitalized off its early momentum of taking three doubles matches to a 7-2 win over 22nd-ranked St. Mary's on Saturday at Rohrbach Stadium in San Antonio. The Mustangs improve to 3-1 on the young season, taking down their first NCAA DII opponent of the year. In doubles, MSU's tandem of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig secured a huge upset, knocking off St. Mary's third-ranked team of Jeremiah Gonzalez and Boj
