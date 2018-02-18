Early voting in Wichita County starts next week - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Early voting in Wichita County starts next week

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Early voting for the Republican primary election in Wichita County starts next week.

 Early voting in the county will run from February 20 through March 2.

Voting locations, times, and a sample ballot can be found here.

