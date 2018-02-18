Early voting in Wichita County starts next week

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.
The lives of hundreds of thousands of dreamers, including several in Texoma, will change in two weeks if lawmakers do not come up with a solution.
