Tales 'N' Trails museum highlights new discoveries

A compilation of arrowheads that are part of the Joe Benton Collection on display at the Tales 'N' Trails museum in Nocona. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Sunday was a very special day for the Tales 'N' Trails museum in Nocona.

The museum held a program to highlight some new and notable discoveries in research on native american artifacts that are part of the Joe Benton Collection on display there.

Research Archaeologist Sergio Ayala and Historian Bill Glass told those attending about some of the exciting discoveries that have been recently made.

Ayala says knowledge of the past is key to our condition in the present and the future.

"Well our prehistoric heritage is just a massive amounts of information that we can understand about the past so we can kinda get a picture about who we are in the present and a bit about where we may be going in the future," he said.

The Benton Collection was compiled back in the era of the Great Depression and has artifacts dating back nearly 14,000 years. While the collection has been around a while, people are realizing that some of the artifacts are much more historically significant than first realized. The program held Sunday was meant to highlight the significance of those pieces.

The Tales 'N' Trails museum is located in Nocona at 1522 E. Highway 82.

