Texoma Dreamers stuck in limbo

The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.