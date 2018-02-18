Texoma Dreamers stuck in limbo

The lives of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers, including several in Texoma, will change in two weeks if lawmakers do not come up with a solution.

"You're kind of just left in limbo until they say something. Every time a news piece comes out you're just kind of like pulling it up on your phone, or anywhere, and you're kind of like oh maybe there is hope.'"

These are the words of a dreamer who asked to remain anonymous.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is scheduled to expire March 5th unless Congress takes action.

"I'm not going to be able to work without my work permit, and I've just wasted the past four, five years of my life working hard to get a degree," said a dreamer.

Alan Pimentel, a dreamer, is in the same situation. He was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico and moved to the United States when he was just 2 years old.

DACA has opened doors for him and hundreds of thousands in the US by giving them protection from deportation.

"I need it for school, I need it to get a job, and I need it to pretty much live a life like any normal person," Pimentel said. "Without it, I wouldn't be where I am now."

Pimentel has lived in Wichita Falls for 10 years and even graduated from Wichita Falls high school.

Now, like many other dreamers, he's working towards a four-year college degree.

"Some of us like me are getting an education, getting a four-year degree, getting an associates degree. That's what people don't understand we're actually just trying to start a life, we're trying to build a career here," Pimentel said.

"This is the only way that I can stay here to continue that and finish my career. It would be nice to have something like a path to citizenship to continue that," a Dreamer said.

With two weeks left, Pimentel said the only thing he can do now is to stay positive.

"I have hope, that's all I can hang on to right now," Pimentel said.

U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, announced the president's decision to end the DACA program last September.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.