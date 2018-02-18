Iwo Jima / WWII reunion ends with memorial service

The 27th annual Southwest Iwo Jima/WWII reunion ended Sunday morning with a memorial service at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center.

WWII veterans from all over the Country were in Wichita Falls for a reunion that lasted three days.

The purpose of this event was to honor the men who fought for our Country at Iwo Jima and in WWII.

"I think it's very important that we keep that part of history going on because unfortunately, we are losing WWII veterans at an alarming rate, anywhere from a thousand to 1,500 a day," said Lynnette Brown, the Southwest Iwo Jima/WWII reunion president. "I think it's very important to keep honoring them and get their stories out."

Brown said they continue to do this every year to reunify and provide a welcoming place for all of our heroes to share their stories with future generations.

