Thousands show up for Daytona 500 watch party

Sunday evening, profession stock car driver Austin Dillon took home a victory at the Daytona 500, and thousands of people came out to see it.

There were people inside and outside of the arena, including Ken Foster from Bowie who was at a watch party at Texas Motor Speedway.

"I've been to every race since 1999," said Foster. "I love this place. It is my home away from home."

The win for Dillon comes 17 years after the death of professional stock car racer, Dale Earnhardt.

