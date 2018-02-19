Traffic stop in Wichita Co. ends with large pot bust

The driver, Roland Ashley Hughes, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for felony possession of marijuana. (Source: WCSO)

A traffic stop by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety last week led to the seizure of more than 80 pounds of marijuana.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on US 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. Following a search, several large cardboard boxes with marijuana were found in the rear of the vehicle and 17 grams of hashish were discovered in luggage.

81 pounds of marijuana in total was found. The driver, Roland Ashley Hughes, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for felony possession of marijuana.

DPS officials said the drugs were allegedly being taken from Palm Springs, California to Dallas, Texas.

