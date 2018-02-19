Traffic stop in Wichita Co. ends with large pot bust - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic stop in Wichita Co. ends with large pot bust

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on US 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation. (Source: DPS) Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on US 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation. (Source: DPS)
The driver, Roland Ashley Hughes, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for felony possession of marijuana. (Source: WCSO) The driver, Roland Ashley Hughes, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for felony possession of marijuana. (Source: WCSO)
IOWA PARK, TX(RNN Texoma) -

A traffic stop by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety last week led to the seizure of more than 80 pounds of marijuana.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, DPS troopers stopped a vehicle on US 287 near Iowa Park for a traffic violation. 

A DPS canine was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. Following a search, several large cardboard boxes with marijuana were found in the rear of the vehicle and 17 grams of hashish were discovered in luggage. 

81 pounds of marijuana in total was found. The driver, Roland Ashley Hughes, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for felony possession of marijuana. 

DPS officials said the drugs were allegedly being taken from Palm Springs, California to Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Shooting survivors on potential collision course with Trump

    Shooting survivors on potential collision course with Trump

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-18 04:00:42 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-02-19 19:29:23 GMT
    Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.
    Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

  • 'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend

    'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-18 16:40:47 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-02-19 19:25:30 GMT

    Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

    Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

  • WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

    WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:49 PM EST2018-02-19 17:49:37 GMT
    According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO)According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO)

    A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend. 

    A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly