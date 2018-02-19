WFPD, WFFD respond to suspicious package call

Around 9:08 a.m. on Monday, WFPD and WFFD responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive following a call about a suspicious package. (Source: KAUZ)

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a bomb threat call on the north side of Wichita Falls.

A woman on the scene, who said she was cleaning a home in the area, said she found a possible grenade outside and called the police. A bomb squad from Denton is on its way to the scene.

Residents in the trailer park, near the home where the suspicious package was found, have been evacuated.

