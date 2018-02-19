WFPD, WFFD respond to suspicious package call - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD, WFFD respond to suspicious package call

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Around 9:08 a.m. on Monday, WFPD and WFFD responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive following a call about a suspicious package.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a bomb threat call on the north side of Wichita Falls. 

Around 9:08 a.m. on Monday, WFPD and WFFD responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive following a call about a suspicious package. 

A woman on the scene, who said she was cleaning a home in the area, said she found a possible grenade outside and called the police.  A bomb squad from Denton is on its way to the scene.

Residents in the trailer park, near the home where the suspicious package was found, have been evacuated. 

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

