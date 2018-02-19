WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO) According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO)

  • RELATED LINKSMore>>

  • WFPD: Two wanted for recent robberies

    WFPD: Two wanted for recent robberies

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-02-16 16:01:57 GMT
    Justin McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28. (Source: WFPD)Justin McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28. (Source: WFPD)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for two recent robberies in the city. 

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for two recent robberies in the city. 

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend. 

According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon.

McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28.

Around 11:15 p.m. McMinn is alleged to have entered a store in the 2100 block of Holliday Road with brass knuckles and demanded money. 

Officers said McMinn fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail for Aggravated Robbery. His bond has been set at $20,000.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Shooting survivors on potential collision course with Trump

    Shooting survivors on potential collision course with Trump

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-18 04:00:42 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-02-19 19:29:23 GMT
    Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.
    Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

  • 'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend

    'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend

    Sunday, February 18 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-18 16:40:47 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-02-19 19:25:30 GMT

    Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

    Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

  • WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

    WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:49 PM EST2018-02-19 17:49:37 GMT
    According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO)According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon. (Source: WCSO)

    A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend. 

    A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly