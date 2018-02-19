WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for two recent robberies in the city.

Justin McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28. (Source: WFPD)

A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend.

According to WFPD, Justin Cody McMinn, 30, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 block of 31st Street on Friday afternoon.

McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28.

Around 11:15 p.m. McMinn is alleged to have entered a store in the 2100 block of Holliday Road with brass knuckles and demanded money.

Officers said McMinn fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail for Aggravated Robbery. His bond has been set at $20,000.

