WFPD: Quick Stop robbery suspect arrested

The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for two recent robberies in the city.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
A man wanted in connection with a late January robbery of the Quick Stop on Holliday Road was arrested over the weekend.
Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a bomb threat call on the north side of Wichita Falls.
A traffic stop by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety last week led to the seizure of more than 80 pounds of marijuana.
