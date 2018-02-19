Craig Estes is a native Wichitan and has served as Senator of District 30 for 16 years.
Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
The Wichita Falls Police is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
