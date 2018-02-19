The Wichita Falls Police is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Rachel Ann Cabrera, 31, is wanted for Forgery. She stands five feet two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you a $500 reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

