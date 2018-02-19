Texas Senate Dist. 30 Profile: Senator Craig Estes

Pat Fallon has served as the Texas Representative of Denton County for over five years.

Nocona businessman Craig Carter talks about his campaign efforts to be the next 30th District Senator of Texas. (Source: KAUZ)

Senator Craig Estes talks to Newschannel 6 about why he is re-running for Senate. (Source: KAUZ)

Craig Estes is a native Wichitan and has served as Texas State Senator of District 30 for 16 years.

He's hoping voters re-elect him for a fifth term over State Representative Pat Fallon and Nocona businessman Craig Carter.

"You've got a tried and true proven leader," Senator Estes said. "You don't have a flash in the pan. You don't have a slick talker. This is just old Craig Estes that's been in this district for 64 years and proud of it."

Senator Estes is the second most senior senator in the Senate, former chair of the Homeland Security Committee, and current chair of the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee.

He's proud of what he's accomplished but said there's more to be done.

"There's a lot of work to be done in securing our border, improving public education, and reducing burdens and regulations on business," Senator Estes said.

Carter and Representative Fallon both claim Senator Estes spends too much time in Austin and not enough in the district. Senator Estes said that's not true.

"I show up for work when it's time to work," he said. "And I promise you I stay in Austin as little as possible. I love North Texas and I love Wichita Falls. The idea that I'm not there for them is a complete falsehood."

In fact, he said Representative Fallon has one of the worst attendance records in the Texas House of Representatives according to another state representative and added he doesn't even live in the district.

Senator Estes said he's not running to run a "smeary" campaign like Representative Fallon, but instead for the people of District 30.

"My goal is to be a blessing to the people of North Texas," Senator Estes said.

