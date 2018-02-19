Texas Senate Dist. 30 Profile: Senator Craig Estes

Craig Carter is a businessman that lives in Nocona.
Pat Fallon has served as the Texas Representative of Denton County for over five years.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Evergreen Mobile Home Park residents are back in their homes this Monday evening after a bomb threat Monday morning.
Craig Estes is a native Wichitan and has served as Senator of District 30 for 16 years.
Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
