Rain Chances Looking Good

We may see an isolated storm or two this evening, but the best chances for rain/storms will come after midnight into early Tuesday morning especially across our eastern counties. The rain should move out by Tuesday morning with most of the day remaining dry and mild. A strong cold front arrives, bringing old man winter back into the area for Wednesday into Thursday. More rain will develop on Wednesday and if temperatures are cold enough, we may see some freezing rain. For now, the best chances for that to occur will be across the western half of the area.

The best news of the entire forecast this week will be more waves of much needed rain crossing the area through early Saturday. Keeping our fingers crossed for this!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist