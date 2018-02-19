Early voting kicks off in Wichita County - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Early voting kicks off in Wichita County

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday, February 20. (Source: RNN) Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday, February 20. (Source: RNN)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday.

There are several races in the primary, 2 of them are the races for 30th District Court Judge and District Attorney.

Before you head to the polls, you need to make sure that you have a Texas issued ID with you. 

This includes:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States passport

There are six voting locations set up across the county.

They are:

  • Wichita County Courthouse, Wichita Falls
  • Sikes Senter Mall, Wichita Falls
  • Home Depot, Wichita Falls.
  • Commissioner Building 2, Burkburnett
  • Tax Office Substation, Iowa Park
  • Commissioner Building 4, Electra

Those registered to vote in Wichita County can vote at any of these locations. For a list of times and a sample ballot, click here. Early voting ends on March 2.

