Early voting kicks off in Wichita County

All the financing is set and in place for a $5.7 million main gate project at Sheppard Air Force Base that will alleviate traffic flow in and out of the base, beautify the main gate and look of the base, and address security measures.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday.
A new study shows not everything is bigger in Texas, especially voter turnout.
