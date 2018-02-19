Early voting kicks off in Wichita County

Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday, February 20. (Source: RNN)

Early voting for the Republican primary in Wichita County starts Tuesday.

There are several races in the primary, 2 of them are the races for 30th District Court Judge and District Attorney.

Before you head to the polls, you need to make sure that you have a Texas issued ID with you.

This includes:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

There are six voting locations set up across the county.

They are:

Wichita County Courthouse, Wichita Falls

Sikes Senter Mall, Wichita Falls

Home Depot, Wichita Falls.

Commissioner Building 2, Burkburnett

Tax Office Substation, Iowa Park

Commissioner Building 4, Electra

Those registered to vote in Wichita County can vote at any of these locations. For a list of times and a sample ballot, click here. Early voting ends on March 2.

