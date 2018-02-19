Residents left in shock after false grenade

Evergreen Mobile Home Park residents are back in their homes Monday evening after a bomb threat came in that morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call about a suspicious package at a mobile home.

A woman told us off camera, the residents, who lived there before, were evicted on Wednesday so park staff were cleaning the home to get it back on the market.

That's when they came across the grenade outside the home.

"We found the device so we took some pictures of it and sent it to the Denton bomb squad," Eddie Mawson, the Assistant Fire Marshall said.

The bomb squad arrived just before 12:30 p.m. and gave the all clear sign at 1 p.m. after they realized the grenade was not active.

"It was a grenade at one time but it's no longer a grenade," Mawson said. "Somebody had defused it before so they just took it apart to make sure that's what it was."

However, this comes to no surprise to one neighbor. Heather Jackson, lives across the road from the mobile home where the grenade was found and said she knew it was a false alarm.

"We walk to Walmart and when we walk through that yard we had picked it up and threw it," Jackson said. "I mean we were just playing with it. there was no pin inside of it whatsoever."

Jackson said even those who used to live in that home would play with the grenade.

"They were good friends of ours and actually the girl who lived there with her child would play hot potato with it," Jackson said.

The bomb squad took the grenade this Monday morning to dispose of it.

