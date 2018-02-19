HS Diamond Scores and highlights: Feb. 19 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond Scores and highlights: Feb. 19

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
City View vs. Archer City Softball / Source: KAUZ City View vs. Archer City Softball / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Softball

Non District

Bowie            2
Burkburnett   13

City View     12
Archer City  1 

Baseball

Non District

Burkburnett     13
Wichita Falls   0

Graham          2
Breckenridge  1\


