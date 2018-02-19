HS Playoff Basketball scores and highlights - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Playoff Basketball scores and highlights

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Vernon lions in the huddle during their Bi-district game vs. #9 Ab. Wylie. / Source: KAUZ Vernon lions in the huddle during their Bi-district game vs. #9 Ab. Wylie. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Bi-District Round

#10 Bowie   78
Millsap        41


Vernon            43
#9 Ab. Wylie   91 

Girls

Area Rd. 

Dodd City   65
Bellevue   29

TAPPS Area Rd.

Christ Academy                29
San Angelo Cornerstone  31
 

