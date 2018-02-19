HS Playoff Basketball scores and highlights
HS Diamond Scores and highlights: Feb. 19
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
The Midwestern State softball team's pitching staff of Tucker Caraway and Abbie Lancaster stymied UT Permian Basin in the series finale, 3-1, holding the Falcons to just one hit on the day
This week Iowa Park debuts the new-look Hawk Fields for baseball and softball!
