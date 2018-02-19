WFISD School Board approves school calendar changes

The WFISD school board meeting was held this Monday evening. The board approved an academic calendar change. Kirby Middle School, an IR school, also gave the board an update on their progress.

The academic calendar will now include a week for Thanksgiving break, a later spring break, as well as less earlier releases. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt shared how this will hopefully put an ease on parents' time.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said, “A lot of times parents struggle when we release early finding day care for the afternoons or somewhere for their kids…We sent out a lot of stuff through social media, our Facebook page, and on Twitter and different things like that asking parents for feedback. We really didn’t get a lot of negative feedback.”

The board members are also in the process of approving a change to the fiscal calendar--which the superintendent says will be help them be even more efficient with how they delegate school funds.

Kirby's principal Dr. Troy Farris is confident the IR campus school will meet state requirements by the end of the school year. The school is in it's second year of being rated and "improvement-required campus". He says he's seen improvement in the students especially in math and writing but he still has some concerns for a few other subjects



Principal Farris said, “We still have a lot of work to do, but we're definitely making strides to reach our goal. One of the concerns I have is our history and working with just making it more interactive for students. We have some that are below reading levels, so we are working to close that gap and push them forward.”



Dr. Farris says he's seen a 20% progress overall.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.