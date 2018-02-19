WFISD School Board approves school calendar changes

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
A new study shows not everything is bigger in Texas, especially voter turnout.
The WFISD school board meeting was held this Monday evening. The board approved an academic calendar change. Kirby Middle School, an IR school, also gave the board an update on their progress.
Evergreen Mobile Home Park residents are back in their homes this Monday evening after a bomb threat Monday morning.
