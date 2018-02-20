ICE STORM WARNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with sleet and freezing rain travel issues travel issues and power outages.

Sleet and freezing rain continues to fall and is expected to fall through mid afternoon. Sleet accumulating on roads will make roads icy through this evening. A secondary effect of ice accumulating on elevated surfaces while the wind is strong is what could be widespread. long term power outages. This could be a big issue especially over the northwest half of the viewing area. Rain/sleet chances aren't as good tonight but temperatures will remain below freezing. Thursday won't be much warmer. In fact, we may not make it to 40. We'll hang on to a chance of showers both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Back to the 60s for the weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist