Sleet and freezing rain to cause problems Wednesday

Temperatures are hovering near freezing late this afternoon with rain slowly making its way east. Before the rain moves out, we could see a brief change to freezing rain. The bigger issues are still expected for early Wednesday into Thursday as multiple rounds of freezing rain and sleet will move through. So what are the impacts? Travel could become difficult with overpasses and bridges becoming slick before roadways. We'll also see a glaze of ice accumulate on tree limbs and power lines. Winds will be breezy at times so power outages and down limbs are also a concern. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s tonight and then slowly rise throughout the day on Wednesday staying to near freezing or below.

