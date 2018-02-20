Wild Weather

Rain and storms will increase from the south very early Tuesday morning and could last into the early parts of the afternoon. The best chances for the heaviest rain will be across the eastern counties. A strong cold front will drop southward during the morning and afternoon, bringing an end to the spring-like warmth. Temperatures may start in the 60s and 70s, but fall into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon. More precipitation chances return Wednesday and with cold air in place, freezing rain and some sleet will be possible.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist