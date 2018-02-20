Final financial piece passed for SAFB main gate project - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Final financial piece passed for SAFB main gate project

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Sheppard Air Force Base Main Gate bus transit center is nearly complete. (Source: KAUZ) The Sheppard Air Force Base Main Gate bus transit center is nearly complete. (Source: KAUZ)
SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KAUZ) -

All the financing is set and in place for a $5.7 million main gate project at Sheppard Air Force Base that will alleviate traffic flow in and out of the base, beautify the main gate and look of the base, and address security measures.

The Air Force will fund $3.2 million, the 4A board $1.5 million, and the rest will come from the state's DEAAG Grant.

George Woodward with Sheppard Public Affairs says this entire project would not have been possible without the help of the city.

Ground is expected to be broken sometime in 2018 and a completion date has not been set. We'll have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

