Congressman Thornberry comments on SAFB security, DACA

Congressman Mac Thornberry met with the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee (SMAC) Tuesday morning to get an update on the military base. (Source: Mac Thornberry's office)

One thing he brought up was the $5.7 million dollar gate project. Thornberry says this new project is to ensure the security of the base. It is something they've been working on since 9/11.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo also spoke with Congressman Thornberry about DACA. The Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals is scheduled to expire March 5 unless Congress takes action, which has left hundreds of thousands of dreamers in the U.S. left in limbo.

