Congressman Thornberry comments on SAFB security, DACA - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Congressman Thornberry comments on SAFB security, DACA

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Congressman Mac Thornberry met with the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee (SMAC) Tuesday morning to get an update on the military base. (Source: Mac Thornberry's office) Congressman Mac Thornberry met with the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee (SMAC) Tuesday morning to get an update on the military base. (Source: Mac Thornberry's office)
Congressman Mac Thornberry met with the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee (SMAC) Tuesday morning to get an update on the military base.

One thing he brought up was the $5.7 million dollar gate project. Thornberry says this new project is to ensure the security of the base. It is something they've been working on since 9/11.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo also spoke with Congressman Thornberry about DACA. The Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals is scheduled to expire March 5 unless Congress takes action, which has left hundreds of thousands of dreamers in the U.S. left in limbo.

