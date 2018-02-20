Congressman Thornberry comments on SAFB security, DACA

Wichita Falls city leaders are doing what they can to help Howmet Castings manufacturing with a project to renovate the facility and replace some of their machinery.
Wichita Falls city leaders are doing what they can to help Howmet Castings manufacturing with a project to renovate the facility and replace some of their machinery.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Teresa Rose, Deputy Director of Public Works, says it helps the department run more efficiently and will help save money in the long run.
Teresa Rose, Deputy Director of Public Works, says it helps the department run more efficiently and will help save money in the long run.
The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.
The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.