Wichita Co. 30th District Court Profile: Dobie Kosub

Dobie Kosub is an Assistant District Attorney for Wichita County and has worked for the DA's office more than 16 years.

It's one reason why he thinks he would make a good 30th District Court judge.

"More than 75 times I've been on the team in front of a district court criminal jury," Kosub said. "And that's important because I am seeking the bench of a district court. I simply want to bring my experience to the bench. And more than that, I want to serve Wichita County."

30th District Judge Bob Brotherton has held the position since 1989. Kosub said he can't fill his shoes, but thinks he brings a lot to the table.

"I hope that someday if I'm elected I can set my shoes next to the ones he leaves," Kosub said. "But there's no way that he can be replaced. I felt that I could continue my service to the citizens of Wichita County in another way. And I could draw upon my experience as a felony prosecutor seeing the worst of the worst and the best of the best."

His opponent, lawyer Jeff McKnight, said Kosub is not as qualified as him because he only has experience in criminal law. Kosub disagrees.

"My law license says I can practice in those areas," Kosub said. "By extension, I can rely on my legal experience to serve as a judge. I have taken many cases to the grand jury and said this case cannot be proven for this reason and that reason. People don't get to see that part of the equation very often. But that's where the fairness comes in."

What's Kosub's message to the county?

"If I'm going to live here, I want to do my part to make sure that the community is better for it," he said.

