Online program helps public works dept. run smoothly

This photo is a field map the Public Works dept. uses to look at assets in the city. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls Public Works department uses a program called CityWorks.

Teresa Rose, Deputy Director of Public Works, says it helps the department run more efficiently and will help save money in the long run.

The program helps city employees keep track of what maintenance and operational work they have done or need to do for city streets, sewage lines and water lines.

The program was implemented for the sewer wastewater department three years ago and was fully implemented last summer.

Rose said it can save the city money in the long as they can figure out where their trouble areas are and if it is cheaper to continue maintaining an asset or replacing it.

