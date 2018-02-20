Howmet manufacturing looking at renovation project

Howmet manufacturing is looking at doing a five year renovation for over $16 million. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls city leaders are doing what they can to help Howmet Castings manufacturing with a project to renovate the facility and replace some of its machinery.

On Tuesday, city councilors passed a resolution nominating the manufacturing company for the single enterprise project to the state.

It would take five years to complete and cost over $16 million. If completed the project would also retain over 900 jobs and create an additional 45.

