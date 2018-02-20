Howmet manufacturing looking at renovation project

-
Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:55 PM EST2018-02-20 22:55:18 GMT
(Source: RNN Texoma)
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-02-20 14:03:53 GMT
Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-02-20 22:34:02 GMT
President Donald Trump is crediting "popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away" with giving his Republican Party an edge in recent polling.
President Donald Trump is crediting "popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away" with giving his Republican Party an edge in recent polling.
Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-20 14:52:10 GMT
Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-02-20 22:33:38 GMT
Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-02-20 15:22:24 GMT
Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-02-20 22:13:27 GMT
U.S. stocks are mostly lower in early trading as the market reopens after a long holiday weekend.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower in early trading as the market reopens after a long holiday weekend.
Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-20 21:41:47 GMT
TxDOT officials are extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions on Wednesday morning. (Source: RNN Texoma)
TxDOT crews worked Tuesday morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine.
TxDOT crews worked Tuesday morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine.