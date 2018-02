Michael Thompson plans on opening Nexstar Manufacturing in the old Lone Star Facility. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls city leaders are helping a skilled worker start their own manufacturing company that could create 50 jobs by the end of 2019.

On Tuesday, city council awarded $175,000 to Michael Thompson to start Nexstar Manufacturing at the old Lone Star Facility on Mississippi.

It's not the first time Thompson has opened a manufacturing business in Wichita Falls.

He started Arrow Manufactured Products, a company that's already outgrown its first facility.

