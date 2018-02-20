Closings & Cancellations

Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.

Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.

US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.

US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.

US says North Korea canceled planned meeting with VP Pence

US says North Korea canceled planned meeting with VP Pence

U.S. stocks are mostly lower in early trading as the market reopens after a long holiday weekend.