Closings & Cancellations

Wednesday
Businesses
Bill Bartley Branch YMCA & Youth Center - Open at 10 a.m. - No Morning Transportation
Chris Mullins Strategic Realty - Closed Wednesday
Invigorate Men’s Wellness Center - Open at 10 a.m.
Senior Citizens Club in Petrolia - No Meals on Wheels
Sheppard Air Force Base - Report Two Hours Later Than Scheduled
Child Care Centers
Growing Center Daycare - Delayed Until 10:30 a.m.
Oh2BKids Learning Center - Delayed Until 10:30 a.m.
Tadpole Children's Academy - No Morning Transportation - Open at Regular Time
Churches
Schools
Bowie ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Christ Academy - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10:30 a.m.
Henrietta ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Nocona ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Notre Dame Catholic School - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.
Petrolia ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.
Saint Jo ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Wichita Falls ISD - Delayed Start - Secondary Students Report at 9:45 a.m. Elementary Students Report at 10:30 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late
Events
For up to the minute weather alerts you can download our First Alert 6 Weather app in your google play or apple store today.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.
A survey conducted by USA Today shows 94 percent of responding women had experienced sexual assault and harassment at some point in the workplace.
A survey conducted by USA Today shows 94 percent of responding women had experienced sexual assault and harassment at some point in the workplace.