Closings & Cancellations

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Wednesday 

Businesses

Bill Bartley Branch YMCA & Youth Center - Open at 10 a.m. - No Morning Transportation

Chris Mullins Strategic Realty - Closed Wednesday

Invigorate Men’s Wellness Center - Open at 10 a.m.

Senior Citizens Club in Petrolia - No Meals on Wheels

Sheppard Air Force Base - Report Two Hours Later Than Scheduled

Child Care Centers

Growing Center Daycare - Delayed Until 10:30 a.m.

Oh2BKids Learning Center - Delayed Until 10:30 a.m.

Tadpole Children's Academy - No Morning Transportation - Open at Regular Time

Schools

Bowie ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late

Christ Academy - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10:30 a.m.

Henrietta ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late

Nocona ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late

Notre Dame Catholic School - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.

Petrolia ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.

Saint Jo ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late

Wichita Falls ISD - Delayed Start - Secondary Students Report at 9:45 a.m. Elementary Students Report at 10:30 a.m. - Buses Run 2 Hours Late

