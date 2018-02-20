Closings & Cancellations - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Closings & Cancellations

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect

Tuesday 

Churches

Our Lady Guadalupe - RCIA Canceled

Schools

Events

WFISD - All Athletic Games Canceled (Outdoor)

WFISD - Elementary Honor Choir Rehearsal Canceled

Wednesday 

Churches

Schools

Petrolia ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.

Events

For up to the minute weather alerts you can download our First Alert 6 Weather app in your google play or apple store today. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Closings & Cancellations

    Closings & Cancellations

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:55 PM EST2018-02-20 22:55:18 GMT
    (Source: RNN Texoma)(Source: RNN Texoma)

    Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.

    Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.

  • The Latest: Justice Dept to step up review of bump stocks

    The Latest: Justice Dept to step up review of bump stocks

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-02-20 14:03:53 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:34 PM EST2018-02-20 22:34:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump is crediting "popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away" with giving his Republican Party an edge in recent polling.
    President Donald Trump is crediting "popular Tax Cuts which the Dems want to take away" with giving his Republican Party an edge in recent polling.

  • The Latest: Attorney pleads guilty to lying

    The Latest: Attorney pleads guilty to lying

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-20 14:52:10 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-02-20 22:33:38 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
    •   
Powered by Frankly