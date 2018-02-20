Closings & Cancellations

Tuesday
Churches
Our Lady Guadalupe - RCIA Canceled
Schools
Events
WFISD - All Athletic Games Canceled (Outdoor)
WFISD - Elementary Honor Choir Rehearsal Canceled
Wednesday
Churches
Schools
Petrolia ISD - Delayed Start - Students Report at 10 a.m.
Events
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
TxDOT crews worked Tuesday morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine.
