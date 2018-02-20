TxDOT releases road condition alert

TxDOT officials are extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions on Wednesday morning. (Source: RNN Texoma)

TxDOT crews worked Tuesday morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine. But officials said the substantial rainfall has washed most of the anti-icing agent off the roadways.

Crews in Wichita Falls and Henrietta are on 12-hour shifts and will work throughout the night and will continue until the weather passes.

Crews will put down deicing liquids, like Brine, as well as traction materials on bridges and trouble spots if frozen precipitation falls.

Officials are urging drivers to follow these precautions:

• Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.

• Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

• Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.

• Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

• Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.

• If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

