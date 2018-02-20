Congressman Thornberry comments on DACA

Congressman Thornberry said there is still hope for the hundreds of thousands of dreamers.

Congressman Mac Thornberry believes ending The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in September was the right decision.

He said the president has the obligation under the constitution to enforce the law and President Obama changed the law on his own which he said was inappropriate.

Dreamers are now anxious, and their future is uncertain but Congressman Thornberry said there is still hope.

"I think there is a logical compromise of letting those who came here as children stay here legally and at the same time have greater enforcement on the border," Congressman Thornberry said.

A greater enforcement on the border to make sure there is not another wave of people entering the U.S. illegally.

With DACA scheduled to expire on March 5, Thornberry believes Congress needs to act fast.

"It may make sense to not try to do everything at once, but just to try to do those two simple things, something with the dreamers, and something with the border security," Congressman Thornberry said. "There are other immigration issues that we can talk about at another time."

However, many dreamers are asking for a different solution that will help them.

"This is the only way that I can stay here and continue my career," A dreamer, who asked to remain anonymous said. "It would be nice to have something or a path to citizenship to continue that."

A path to citizenship for these Dreamers is something Congressman Thornberry said still needs to be figured out.

"Can the people who came here, do they jump ahead of others who have applied for citizenship? Do they have to wait there turn? How does that process work?" Congressman Thornberry said. "I think the key thing is, they can stay here legally and not be afraid of being deported back to a country where they have no relatives or don't know anybody."

When asked what he would say to those dreamers who feel like they're stuck in limbo with all this he said he wants them to know that there is a real effort to try to find a fair and responsible solution.

