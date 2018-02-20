Quidditch championship brings money to local economy

Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, died in his North Carolina home at the age of 99.
The magical game of Quidditch is making way to Wichita Falls.
