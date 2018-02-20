Quidditch championship brings money to local economy

The magical game of Quidditch is making way to Wichita Falls. Source: KAUZ

February 25 and 26, .competitors from all over the country are coming to The Falls for the southwest quidditch conference.

Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lindsay Barker wanted to get on board with the growing sport.

"It is something fun, different, and unique," said Barker. "It has never been here and there is a good chance that we can bring it back."

The CVB put in a bid to the have conference here.

After a site visit from U.S. Quidditch board members, the conference is coming to the city for the first time.

"We are really excited about the facility," said executive director Sarah Woolsey. "We liked the options and the flexibility that it gives us. "We are glad to have the event in an area that is able to locate us and a lot of our teams and to kind of bring the event to a new area that we haven't been."

The weekend will bring in 24 teams from 5 different states, which means a boost for business.

"They are staying in our local hotels, shopping, buying gas, and eating out at the restaurants," said Barker. "That is just all money that will cycle back into our local economy."

In 2017, the Chamber of Commerce put together a survey to see how the city can improve the overall image.

One way they found was to have events that target the young adult age group.

Bringing in Quidditch, brings in a wide age range.

"18 to 25 is a majority age of our players," said Woolsey. "We do have some players that are a little bit older than that and we also have some high school teams and some younger players as well."

When looking for events to bring to the city, the CVB wants to think outside the box.

"It gives us a chance to showcase what Wichita Falls has to offer and bring those people here," said Barker.

The U.S. Quidditch Southwest Regional Championship is happening on the soccer fields on Southwest Parkway.

Events Saturday will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free to the public.