Congressman Thornberry, SMAC discuss recent budget deal

Changes are on the way to Sheppard Air Force base after a recent budget deal.

Congressman Mac Thornberry met with the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee Tuesday morning to get an update.

One of the things Congressman Thornberry and the executive committee talked about Tuesday morning was the recent budget deal.

Congressman Thornberry said for seven years they have been fighting the Budget Control Act which has cut funding for the military.

In December the president signed into law the bill that came out of his committee which began to turn things around.

"So, whats that going to mean at Sheppard? It's going to mean the Air Force will grow in size. There will be more active duty people, about 4,000 more this year, about 4,000 more next year, that will be part of the Air Force," Congressman Thornberry said. "It means the people who are in the Air Force are going to get a pay raise."

They also talked about the $5.7 million main gate project which addresses security.

More security on the base is something Congressman Thornberry said has been a top priority since September 11.

