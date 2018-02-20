Program helps WF Public Works save money and become more efficient

The city of Wichita Falls Public Works department uses a program that employees say helps them be more efficient at their job and may save the city money in the long run.

The program is called CityWorks, it is an online maintenance work order system. It started as a pilot program used only by the city's sewer wastewater department three years ago.

In 2017, the plan was fully implemented to all the departments in public works: the water distribution, wastewater collections, street division and environmental coordinator all use CityWorks.

It was implemented for $100,000 which will be paid over a two year period. It costs $80,000 a year to keep it running. All costs are paid for by the department's budget.

Teresa Rose, Public Works Deputy Director, said it is a small price to pay for all the help it does.

"Understanding where our dollars are going, how much is being spent on certain repairs, how much is being spent on a certain asset," Rose said. An asset is a hydrant, waterline, sewage line, etc.

Employees can record how much man hours were spent to fix an asset on the programs field map which Rose said makes it easier to locate.

"We can start seeing where we're spending more time, more money, and then that way we can go in and look at actually replacing that which will save us on the operational and maintenance side of the system," Rose said.

She said CityWorks help the department's employees keep track of more than 500 miles of city streets, water lines, sanitary sewers and drainage to maintain.

Rose said any service request made by a resident is recorded and scheduled so every employee is aware.

"That way we don't duplicate ourselves to going to the same location multiple times," Rose said.

She said it can help them update any future caller about the progress of a work order, like a pothole or a water main break.

She said when you the cost of using CityWorks to what it does then it is about $37 dollars a mile of assets or less than one dollar a year for every waterline, sewer line and city street it helps them maintain.

