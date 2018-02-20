New Travel Agent

There is a growing trend across the country and in Texoma. More and more people are becoming travel agents. We found out they can book your next vacation from anywhere.

The American Society of Travel Agents recently conducted a survey that found almost half of travel agents don't go to the office.

"I work from home. I already worked from home. I have three kids so, it makes it nice," says Keri Bachman. "I can book on the go. I can book from home. Kids can be laying down for a nap, I can book vacations. So, it's easy."

Keri Bachman is a Disney Destination Specialist.

"I went to the 'Disney College of Knowledge'". It's online training. It's super fun. It kind of goes through the ins and outs of each Disney destination."

She is part of a growing trend of people who love to travel and love to share.

"I just enjoy travel. I enjoy seeing things. I enjoy sharing those experiences with other people," said Andy Austin.

Austin is with Cruise Planners. He started his business with tongue in cheek.

"It was intentionally on April Fools Day," said Austin who launched on April 1, 2011. "It was either going to be great or a joke, so might as well start it on a joke of a day."

Seven years later his wife helps him out when it gets busy. Andy and Keri both agree it's not about the money.

"Particularly in a community like Wichita Falls, I'm not going to make a ton of money. I've never been in it for a ton of money," Austin said.

"If you're passionate about it, yes. It's not for money, no," emphasized Bachman.

It's the passion of helping others have a good trip and a wonderful experience that drives these two.

"I enjoy learning about new places and helping people go enjoy new places," Austin said.

"I really have always loved planning Disney vacations for myself, so I decided I should do it for everybody else. I should spread the wealth," said Bachman.

Think of travel agents like asset managers. They can help you get the most vacation for your money. If you feel like doing all the research at home online, you can always do that. When you finish reach out to them to see if there is a better deal.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

