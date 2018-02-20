HS Playoff basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 20 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Playoff basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday Eagles get ready for their Bi-district game against Cisco. / Source: KAUZ Holliday Eagles get ready for their Bi-district game against Cisco. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

Reg. II-2A Quarterfinals

#4 Windthorst  46
#10 Era           57
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts

Reg. III-1A Quarterfinals

Newcastle      37
#22 Gorman  40

TAPPS 1A Area Round

#8 Notre Dame        39
#9 Longview Trinity  34
ND: Kamryn Macha/Ellen Parkey 11 pts each

TAPPS 1A Regional: 

#8 Notre Dame vs #3 DeSoto Canterbury

Boys

Reg. I-5A Bi-District

Rider                70
Chisholm Trail  59

Area Round: 

Rider vs #25 Birdville

Reg. I-4A Bi-District

#7 Hirschi  45
Snyder       20

#23 Burkburnett  73
Brownwood         59
BURK: Kendarius Horton 18 pts, Jalen White/Jacob Williams 14 each

Graham        53
Sweetwater  43

Area Round:

#7 Hirschi vs Stephenville
#23 Burkburnett vs Kennedale
Graham vs #11 Midlothian Heritage

Reg. I-3A Bi-District

#11 Holliday  56
Cisco             54
HOL: Noah Parker 15 pts, Kade Patterson 14

#15 Nocona  53
#2 Brock       62

City View     61
#4 Peaster  85

Area Round:

#10 Bowie vs Clyde, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Graham
#11 Holliday vs Jim Ned, 7 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge

Reg. II-2A Bi-District

Seymour  58
Hamilton  46

Electra  55
Hico      43

Archer City   42
Goldthwaite  62

Quanah   40
De Leon  58

Area Round:

Seymour vs Lindsay
Electra vs #21 Sam Rayburn

Reg. I-1A Bi-District

Benjamin  42
Paducah   48

Crowell  27
Jayton   53

Area Round:

Knox City vs Whitharral, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Ralls

Reg. III-1A Bi-District

Midway          44
Irv. Universal  54

Newcastle  49
Lingleville   89

TAPPS 1A Area Round

Dallas Alcuin             38
#4 Wichita Christian  82
WCS: Evan Findley 33 pts, Griffin Messer 21

TAPPS 1A Regional

#4 Wichita Christian vs #1 Granbury NCTA

