HS Playoff basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 20

HS playoff basketball scores and highlights from the boys' Bi-District round and girls' Area Round on February 20
HS playoff basketball scores and highlights from the boys' Bi-District round and girls' Area Round on February 20
Midwestern State guards Brandon Neel, Logan Hicks and Devante Pullum combined for 64 of Midwestern State's 80 points as the Mustangs utilized a monster second half to get by Cameron, 80-72. MSU, which clinched a berth in the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament last weekend, can finish the regular season as high as the No. 6 seed
Midwestern State guards Brandon Neel, Logan Hicks and Devante Pullum combined for 64 of Midwestern State's 80 points as the Mustangs utilized a monster second half to get by Cameron, 80-72. MSU, which clinched a berth in the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament last weekend, can finish the regular season as high as the No. 6 seed
HS Playoff Basketball scores and highlights
HS Playoff Basketball scores and highlights
HS Diamond Scores and highlights: Feb. 19
HS Diamond Scores and highlights: Feb. 19
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.