Suspect arrested after short standoff in Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Suspect arrested after short standoff in Wichita Falls

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A brief standoff Tuesday night ends with one man being hauled off to jail.
Wichita Falls police say what started as a call for the Dept. of Public Safety to check on some kids on Locke Lane escalated.
Authorities say a woman inside a home wouldn't open the door.
Officers believed a man inside with her was armed.
Swat was called out. A short time later, police say Alberto Bustos came outside. He was hauled off to jail, facing multiple unlawful restraint charges.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

