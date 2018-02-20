Suspect arrested after short standoff in Wichita Falls

A brief standoff Tuesday night ends with one man being hauled off to jail.

Wichita Falls police say what started as a call for the Dept. of Public Safety to check on some kids on Locke Lane escalated.

Authorities say a woman inside a home wouldn't open the door.

Officers believed a man inside with her was armed.

Swat was called out. A short time later, police say Alberto Bustos came outside. He was hauled off to jail, facing multiple unlawful restraint charges.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.