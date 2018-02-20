Suspect arrested after short standoff in Wichita Falls

A brief standoff Tuesday night ends with one man being hauled off to jail.
Wichita Falls police say what started as a call for the Dept. of Public Safety to check on some kids on Locke Lane escalated.
Authorities say a woman inside a home wouldn't open the door.
Officers believed a man inside with her was armed.
Swat was called out. A short time later, police say Alberto Bustos came outside. He was hauled off to jail, facing multiple unlawful restraint charges.
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.
Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.