TxDOT releases winter weather road conditions - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TxDOT releases winter weather road conditions

By Jake Garcia, Morning Anchor
TxDOT officials are extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions on Wednesday morning. (Source: RNN Texoma) TxDOT officials are extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions on Wednesday morning. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Texas Department of Transportation has begun treating roads throughout Texoma.

Crews from Wichita Falls, Henrietta, Olney, and Gainsville are on 12-hour patrols other offices will begin Wednesday afternoon.

TxDOT will continue treating roads until the storm has ended. Drivers can get the latest road condition by clicking here.

Winter Weather has moved into Texoma and the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to:

Reduce speed. Speed limits are for normal weather conditions. Do not use cruise control. 

Keep three times the amount of following distance on snow and ice. Keep your distance from maintenance vehicles treating the road.

Use caution on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas as they are the first to freeze. Keep extra coats, gloves, boots, and blankets in case you get stranded.  

If you begin to slide, ease off the brake or gas pedal, and steer into the skid.  

    The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.

    Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is building a gigantic, 10,000-year solar powered clock, carved into the side of a mountain in Texas.

