TxDOT releases winter weather road conditions

The Texas Department of Transportation has begun treating roads throughout Texoma.

Crews from Wichita Falls, Henrietta, Olney, and Gainsville are on 12-hour patrols other offices will begin Wednesday afternoon.

TxDOT will continue treating roads until the storm has ended. Drivers can get the latest road condition by clicking here.

Winter Weather has moved into Texoma and the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to:

Reduce speed. Speed limits are for normal weather conditions. Do not use cruise control.

Keep three times the amount of following distance on snow and ice. Keep your distance from maintenance vehicles treating the road.

Use caution on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas as they are the first to freeze. Keep extra coats, gloves, boots, and blankets in case you get stranded.

If you begin to slide, ease off the brake or gas pedal, and steer into the skid.

