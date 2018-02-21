Freezing Rain Then Thawing Temperatures

Roads are still slick this morning especially the residential and lesser traveled roads. The good news is, temperatures should climb above freezing late this morning. The bad news is, rain may start to fall while temperatures are still below freezing. The best rain chances today are from around 8:30am to around noon. This afternoon will be cloudy and cold with highs around 40. Friday will be cloudy and chilly with a chance of freezing rain in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s. More rain is possible Saturday morning but we should see sunshine by midday with strong winds and highs in the 60s. Highs in the 60s look promising Sunday through Wednesday. Additional rain chances come mid week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist