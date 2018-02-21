Winter Weather Update

The main area of freezing rain and sleet has moved east of us. However, we'll still see areas of mainly light freezing rain/drizzle or sleet tonight into very early Thursday. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s into Thursday morning with roads remaining icy. Temperatures will rise above freezing Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon with and all precipitation becoming all rain. Roads will also improve once temperatures rise above freezing. We'll keep a chance for showers in the forecast Friday into early Saturday. We may even see a few thunderstorms as temperatures warm up.

The weekend looks much better with temperatures back in the 60s!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist