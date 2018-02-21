I.D.E.A WF helps entrepreneurs start their own business - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

I.D.E.A WF helps entrepreneurs start their own business

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
I.D.E.A WF orientation starts tomorrow.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Thursday kicks off the I.D.E.A WF training course.

The program helps aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their dream by teaching them the ins and outs of starting their own business.

Matt Bitsche is the manager of Wichita Falls brewing that is expected to open in a few weeks.

He got the idea to open the brewery after spending time in Austin.
"It was something that I had dreamed about before I left Wichita Falls," said Bitsche.  "It was a romantic idea to put in a brewery in an old downtown historical building."

He was able to help make his dream a reality with the help of I.D.E.A. WF.

The organization helps people like Bitsche start up their own business.

Scott Manley is the administrator of the 9-year program.

He said opening your own business helps grow the local economy.

"Rather than sitting back and waiting for the smokestacks to come to town or waiting for the big retailers we actually allow entrepreneurs to take the business into their own hands," said Manley.

The program works with entrepreneurs submitting a business pitch to board members.

After that 3 finalists are chosen and a winner is picked in October.

The winner receives help to get their business off the ground.

"Some services we offer are accounting, legal assistance, marketing services, and advertising," said Manley.

Brenna Pohold is the owner of Clinkers in Wichita Falls, she has taken part in I.D.E.A WF.

The experience she had brought her back a second time.

"Even if you don't win, all of the knowledge and feedback you get from just entering and doing the process and to actually sit down and write a plan.  It makes you re-evaluate your entire business."

