Local Pastor remembers Rev. Billy Graham

Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
A video directed by a class of 2013 Stoneman Douglas graduate compiles messages of support from dozens of the school's alums around the country.
A video directed by a class of 2013 Stoneman Douglas graduate compiles messages of support from dozens of the school's alums around the country.
"I had mixed feelings you know, you're sad because you've lost a great person but you're excited for him," Faith Baptist Church Pastor Craig Lile said. "He was 98, or 99 years old and he was going home where he had been looking forward to being. Last few years he talked about how eager he was to be back with his wife."
"I had mixed feelings you know, you're sad because you've lost a great person but you're excited for him," Faith Baptist Church Pastor Craig Lile said. "He was 98, or 99 years old and he was going home where he had been looking forward to being. Last few years he talked about how eager he was to be back with his wife."
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.
Jennifer Lawrence appeared a sleeveless Versace gown next to her bundled up male co-stars.