WF Firefighter face challenges due with severe weather

Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Work gets especially busy for first responders during severe winter weather. The Wichita Falls Fire Department spoke about what challenges they have faced due to the conditions.
A video directed by a class of 2013 Stoneman Douglas graduate compiles messages of support from dozens of the school's alums around the country.
