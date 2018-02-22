All flights out of Kickapoo, Regional have been canceled for Thu - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

All flights out of Kickapoo, Regional have been canceled for Thursday

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
All flights out of Wichita Falls have been canceled for Thursday. (Source: KAUZ) All flights out of Wichita Falls have been canceled for Thursday. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Both of Wichita Falls' airports have canceled all flights until Friday.

According to officials, ice accumulation on the runways is to blame for the cancellations.

The Kickapoo Airport will re-open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Wichita Falls Regional Airport has canceled all flights for Thursday and the 5:20 a.m. flight on Friday, but the 10 a.m. arrival flight is still currently on schedule. 

If you have any more questions you can contact Kickapoo at 940-766-1735 and Regional at 940-855-3623.

