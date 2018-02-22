All flights out of Kickapoo, Regional have been canceled for Thursday

Both of Wichita Falls' airports have canceled all flights until Friday.
Both of Wichita Falls' airports have canceled all flights until Friday.
Maureen Shelton has worked in the District Attorney's Office for 23 years and has spent the last seven as Wichita County District Attorney.
Maureen Shelton has worked in the District Attorney's Office for 23 years and has spent the last seven as Wichita County District Attorney.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.
Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.