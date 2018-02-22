All flights out of Kickapoo, Regional have been canceled for Thursday

All flights out of Wichita Falls have been canceled for Thursday. (Source: KAUZ)

Both of Wichita Falls' airports have canceled all flights until Friday.

According to officials, ice accumulation on the runways is to blame for the cancellations.

The Kickapoo Airport will re-open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Wichita Falls Regional Airport has canceled all flights for Thursday and the 5:20 a.m. flight on Friday, but the 10 a.m. arrival flight is still currently on schedule.

If you have any more questions you can contact Kickapoo at 940-766-1735 and Regional at 940-855-3623.

