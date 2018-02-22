Inclement weather meals help Meals on Wheels clients - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Inclement weather meals help Meals on Wheels clients

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Many organizations like Meals on Wheels remained closed Thursday due to inclement weather. 

Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls delivers about 850 meals a day to seniors who are unable to leave their home.

When it comes to severe weather like Wednesday and Thursday, Pam Hughes, The Kitchen marketing and development director, said their policy is to close if WFISD is closed to keep their staff and volunteers safe.

However, Hughes said they still make sure their clients have something to eat by planning ahead. 

"In January of this year we already put it on our calendar to decide a day that we are going to prepare inclement weather meals, which are shelf stable meals that they can put in their pantry," Hughes said. "We make sure our meals on wheels clients know those are for the bad weather days."

Even though their clients are stocked, Hughes always encourages everyone to take their time to check on any elderly friends, neighbors and family members to make sure they are safe and warm. 

