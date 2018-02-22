Stormy but Ice-Free Friday

Fog may slow your morning commute with low visibility at times early this morning. Fortunately, temperatures are a touch above freezing and roads are in pretty good shape. Thunderstorms will return this morning. Just like Thursday, thunderstorms will develop over Texoma after 7am bringing more heavy rain, lightning and thunder. Freezing rain is no longer a concern. Scattered rain will linger in the area through midday. Tonight, temperatures will stay above freezing but dense fog may develop. Another quick wave of storms comes Saturday morning but rain should be gone by afternoon when we're expecting strong west winds and sunshine. Back to cold Sunday morning with temps probably falling below freezing, but then we'll warm to the 60s Sunday afternoon.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist