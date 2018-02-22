Thawing with more Rain

Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 30s tonight with a continued slow thaw taking place across the area. Another wave of rain and storms moves in tomorrow morning into the afternoon that should further help with the thaw. Temperatures Friday will rise into 40s. Shower and thunder chances remain in the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning, before a cold front sweeps through and changes our weather. The weekend looks great with highs in the 60s and a return of sun.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist