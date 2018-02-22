Accident in Wilbarger Co. claims life of one

One person is dead following an accident Thursday morning in Wilbarger County. (Source RNN)

One person is dead following an accident Thursday morning in Wilbarger County.

Around 9:30 a.m. a driver was northbound on TX-283 on the Pease River bridge, just north of Vernon city limits, when the Jeep turned sideways due to slick roads.

The Jeep ended in southbound traffic when a Toyota, unable to stop or make an evasive maneuver, hit the Jeep on the passenger side.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a safety belt and died at the scene. DPS officials said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The deceased driver has not been publicly identified at this time. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

