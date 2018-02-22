Superintendent shares guidelines for school closures

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
The slick roads impacted Texoma schools again on Thursday. Officials look at many factors when deciding when to close down a school. C.D. Knobloch, Archer City ISD Superintendent, said he made his decision after watching Newschannel 6's First Alert Weather coverage Tuesday night.
When it comes to severe weather like Wednesday and Thursday Pam Hughes, the Kitchen marketing, and development director, said their policy is to close if WFISD is closed to keep their staff and volunteers safe. However, Hughes said they still make sure their clients have something to eat by planning ahead.
