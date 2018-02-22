Superintendent shares guidelines for school closures

© Archer City ISD Superintendent used Newschannel 6 First Alert Weather team to decide to close school.

The slick roads impacted Texoma schools again on Thursday.

Officials look at many factors when deciding when to close down a school.

C.D. Knobloch, Archer City ISD Superintendent, said he made his decision after watching Newschannel 6's First Alert Weather coverage Tuesday night.

"If [the weather] came through the way the weatherman predicted it, we were not going to be able to have school and it did," Knobloch said.

He said it is the first closure due to weather in years.

Knobloch said he took into account forecast, road conditions, what other neighboring districts are doing and other things.

"You have to consider your parking lots around schools," Knobloch said. "They're not being used right now so they're still covered. The sidewalks can be a danger."

There are 475 students who attend schools in the district and he said 60 percent of them take the bus so he said sidewalks need to be clear.

"As a parent, I want the closure if it's the safest for everyone," Charla Anderson a Windthorst High School teacher said.

Other Region 9 school districts like Wichita Falls ISD, Montague ISD and Windthorst ISD were also closed.

"As a teacher, we were always like 'aww man we have to go two extra days in the spring' but spending time with your family and cooking are always fun in the winter," Anderson said.

Her two kids said it is not always fun during their snow days.

"We had to clean. All day," Saige,11, and Daxton,10, said jokingly.

Knobloch says he is glad he made the right decision to close down schools to keep his students safe and alert parents by phone, email and social media.

He also said Archer City ISD schools will make up their weather days on April 2 and May 21.

