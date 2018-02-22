WF trash collection to proceed on Friday

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
Due to the weather conditions, trash pickup schedules were delayed since Tuesday. Wichita Falls Sanitation has had to hold off because of safety reasons. The ice adds extra weight to the trucks, and combined with the road conditions the trucks tend to slide around.
Ted Cruz called said the Democratic Party was the party of Lisa Simpson at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.
